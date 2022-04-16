Duality Advisers LP Makes New $333,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $189.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.87. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,314,582. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

