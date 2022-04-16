Duality Advisers LP Sells 229,128 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,128 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.