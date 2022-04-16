Duality Advisers LP Sells 62,970 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,970 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 71.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

