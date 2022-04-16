DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00052723 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

