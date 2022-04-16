Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

