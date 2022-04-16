Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will report sales of $144.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $710.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

BROS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 802,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock worth $263,570,510.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

