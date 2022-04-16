DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

DWF Group stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £370.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. DWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.12.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

