eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

