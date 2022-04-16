Edgeware Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $29.24 million and approximately $275,636.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00103115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,796,634,712 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,490,265 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

