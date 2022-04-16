Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 48.6% in March

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC remained flat at $$7.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Educational Development (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

