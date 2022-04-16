Efinity Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.00 or 0.07499463 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.25 or 1.00084788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041906 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins.

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

