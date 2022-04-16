eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $103.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $134.37 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $455.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $457.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $527.12 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 546,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. eHealth has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $251.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

