Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

