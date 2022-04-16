Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ENIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 479,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,873. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enel Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.