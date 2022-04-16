Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

EFOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.