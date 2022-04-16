Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.98) target price on Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.48 ($17.91).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.65 ($12.67) on Wednesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($16.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.71.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

