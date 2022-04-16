Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Lifted to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.25.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.36.

TSE:ESI opened at C$4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

