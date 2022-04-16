EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($211.96) to €190.00 ($206.52) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($201.09) to €189.00 ($205.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,563. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

