ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Down 3.9%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 8,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 15,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

