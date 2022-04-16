Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE EB opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.84. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $23,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $20,645,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,616,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 644,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

