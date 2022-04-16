Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $49.80 on Friday. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

