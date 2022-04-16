EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after buying an additional 277,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

