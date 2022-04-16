ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,784.19 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $286,784.19 and approximately $13.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

