Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.22. 853,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.65 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

