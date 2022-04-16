Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

