Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,331.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 335,307 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.55. 373,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

