Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 44,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 74,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$86.89 million and a PE ratio of -21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

