Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $28.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.13.

FHI opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

