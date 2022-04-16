Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.09.

Ferrari stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.83. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,543,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

