Ferrari (RACE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.36 on May 6th

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.362 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
Ferrari has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
RACE opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.09.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.