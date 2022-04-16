Ferrari (RACE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.36 on May 6th

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.362 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.09.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.