Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.70) to GBX 3,030 ($39.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.61) to GBX 3,350 ($43.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,297.50 ($29.94).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,778 ($23.17) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,832.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,286.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.41). The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

