First Busey Co. (BUSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 29th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Busey by 141.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

