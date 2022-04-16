First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FFA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.40. 27,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,289. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

