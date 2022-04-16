Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 999 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,772,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $344.29 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day moving average of $350.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

