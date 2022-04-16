Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Synovus Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.