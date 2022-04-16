Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

