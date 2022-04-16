Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of DD opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

