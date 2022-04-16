Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

