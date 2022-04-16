Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

