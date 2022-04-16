Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 197.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

ADP opened at $229.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

