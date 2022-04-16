Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,526 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

