Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 868 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,566,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 317.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 99,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86.

