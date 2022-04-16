Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.