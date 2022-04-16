Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
