Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,896 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forterra by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Forterra by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forterra by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forterra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Forterra ( NASDAQ:FRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

