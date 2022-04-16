FortKnoxster Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $800,370.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $800,370.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

