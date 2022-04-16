Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $46.04 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00103438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

