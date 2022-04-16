Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULCC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -22.33. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Frontier Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Frontier Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

