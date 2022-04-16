FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. 1,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.82% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.