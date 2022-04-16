GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

