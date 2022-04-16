GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $$41.35 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

